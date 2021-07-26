Did Alex Rodriguez find love again after his heartbreaking breakup with Jennifer Lopez?

Rodriguez still manages to be the topic of several gossips despite the media focusing on Bennifer. The NFL star created a buzz, as well, after he was spotted with reporter Melanie Collins.

Page Six reported this week that an onlooker spotted Rodriguez and Collins having a meal at St. Tropez. The potential couple reportedly met through Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric.

Although Rodriguez can also date anyone at the moment, the news outlet revealed the real score between the two.

Is Alex Rodriguez Dating Melanie Collins?

The news outlet's sources noted that the NFL reporter and Rodriguez are having a vacation in the area. Still, they all debunked the rumors that they are dating.

"Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them," a source revealed. "They're all friends and she'll be at his party."

But a romance can bloom soon as Rodriguez reportedly invited the "NFL on CBS" broadcaster to his 46th birthday party. She will join the other 49 guests at the parties on his boat and another venue.

Previously, Collins had been linked to NHL player James Neal. They posted several photos of them until they stopped sharing Instagram photos around 2017.

READ ALSO: Hugo Millan Tragic Death: Horrifying Crash Video Shows Last Moment of Teen Motorbike Rider

It was not the first time Rodriguez sparked dating rumors, though.

Last month, he posted a video of him with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, on his Instagram account. The clip showed the duo sharing steamy moments during a workout.

"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls ... wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," the 45-year-old said while taking a video of Scurtis as she put ice on his leg.

Another photo featured the two of them as they posed in front of the camera.

As of the writing, Rodriguez is still available to date anyone while his ex-fiancee freely sees Affleck. After they broke up, Lopez revealed on Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she has reached the peak of her life. She noted that it all started while filming "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic.

The actress also does well in music, as she recently released a song that talks about "change."

READ MORE: 'Jeopardy!' Guest Host LeVar Burton Shares ONE Thing He Realized About Alex Trebek During First Day of Stint