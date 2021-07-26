Jennifer Lopez and ex Alex Rodriguez seem to be enjoying their separate vacations in St. Tropez for their birth month. Still, the former couple reportedly almost bumped into each other during the trip.

A source revealed to Daily Mail UK that the "Jenny From The Block" songstress and her beau, Ben Affleck, almost dined in the same restaurant where A-Rod was eating.

The insider claims that Lopez had made a reservation at the luxurious "Bagatelle St. Tropez." JLo's assistant went to the restaurant to make sure everything's fine.

The assistant was shocked to see Rodriguez having lunch in the place. The source added that Lopez immediately cancelled their reservation.

The outlet added that A-Rod was dining with NFL sports presenter Melanie Collins.

Lopez luckily missed the awkward encounter. The outlet added that JLo and Affleck opted for "L'Opera" restaurant, where they were photographed sharing laughs and drinks through the evening.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez Enjoys Vacation In The French Rivera

In early reports, Lopez and Affleck made headlines for recreating a scene from the singer's music video "Jenny From The Block" where the actor caresses Lopez's butt while getting a tan in a yacht.

The singer also made their relationship Instagram official after sharing a photo of her and the actor sharing a passionate kiss.

Rodriguez is also in the same area, but the situation is not a coincidence. An insider revealed to E! News that the exes initially planned the trip together long before they split.

The source added that the National Baseball League star decided to go even though they split; Lopez also went to St. Tropez with Affleck.

A-Rod is enjoying his birthday despite being single as he was photographed with several women wearing bikinis on a luxurious yacht trip.

The boat has a price tag of almost $32 million. Compared to Lopez's vessel, which can accommodate 17 guests and nine crew members, which was priced at a shocking $129 million.

Rodriguez is expected to tour around Europe; it was reported that he would be having a luxurious 46th birthday party on board tomorrow with his "friends and family", including Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Melanie Collins, and more.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have not publicly confirmed whether the reports regarding their trip were accurate.

