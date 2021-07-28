PBS' animated series "Arthur," largely based off the books penned by Marc Brown enttiled "Arthur Adventure" is cancelled. It's ending after its upcoming Season 25.

The sad and shocking news is confirmed by none other than executive producer Carol Greenwald to IGN July 27. He wrote, "In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut."

While it's an animated series that feels like it has technically been around forever, it's impact cannot be downplayed. Millennials have virtually grown up with the show. Many could still remember earlier episodes where he had with sister D.W., best friend Buster and more characters, some of the cutest adventures shown on television.

Despite the show's impending end, Greenwald assured fans that Season 25 would showcase a lot of interesting materials. Needless to say, the season has lot to be excited about. He even hinted that other content could be released down the road.

"Producer GBH and PBS KIDS are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways," he shared.

Also, even if the show ended, fans will have access to episodes of "Arthur" on PBS KIDS for years to come. Some of these can be rewatched given how long of a time it has already been on television.

The show made its debut on PBS in 1996 and watching it quickly became a habit for the young people back then. This trend continued well up to this day. Some fans have grown up with it, while some new kids quickly fell in love with it as time goes by.



Since its debut, the show has aired over 240 episodes and is tagged as the longest-running kids animated TV show in the United States.

Even though show was meant to be enjoyed by children, it also became a popular focus for meme culture. Several memes were created based off the characters, which meant that even though who have not watched the show could be familiar with Arthur's character.

One of the most recognizable memes from the show that have went viral is "Arthur's Fist," a screen capture of the main character Arthur's clenched fist taken from an episode of the show.

I’ll never forget about the memes Arthur gave us. 💀 pic.twitter.com/ywJW5rKjXi — Almir Velovic (@AlmirVela) July 28, 2021

