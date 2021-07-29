DaBaby reportedly lied about his role in the fatal shooting that took place years ago. Instead of being a hero, he could actually been a murderer, the family of the slain man said. This revelation came out amid the backlash he's getting for a recent homophobic rant.

Back in 2018, DaBaby was involved in an altercation outside a North Carolina Walmart which ended with man Jaylin Craig, 19 dying after being fatally shot. The family is now saying that unlike what DaBaby had claimed, which was self-defense, the rapper actually shot the man after the starting the fight in the first place.

It can be recalled that at the time, criminal charges were indeed brought against DaBaby for carrying a concealed gun but these charges were later dropped for lack of witnesses and evidence. The family claims a key witness for the prosecution never showed up and the security footage was not revealed in court.

Nobody was ever charged for the murder.

After the charges were dropped, the victim's father had lamented the fact that everything played out like it did and that his son cannot get justice. "The rapper instigated it and started it and attacking my son's friend- the first punch," his father said. "But everyone ran with it because the rapper said it was a robbery. There was never a robbery. Ever," he added.

Going back to the present when netizens are rushing to criticize and cancel DaBaby, the family reportedly finds it the proper time to also speak up once more about the murder he allegedly committed.

As DaBaby is getting trashed for going on a homophobic rant, an alleged cousin of Craig's took to Twitter to speak her mind, accusing DaBaby of being a horrible person.

The woman shared, "now that so many people" want to "cancel him" ... "are we ready to talk about the murder he committed in November 2018."

"My cousin, Jaylin Craig, was shot and killed by D*B*by on 11/5/2018. He lied and said that Jaylin was trying to rob him and that he shot in self-defense," she said.

"Shortly after he blew up on the scene and had the nerve to brag about it in his songs," she added.

The relative now claims that the man DaBaby allegedly shot was actually A FAN. Craig got excited to see DaBaby at Walmart and that is why he approached him, the cousin explained. However, the rapper for unknown reasons, got agitated. "After spewing a few words he assaulted" Craig's friend in the face, the cousin further shared.

She then said that "a scuffle ensued. Jaylin attempted to diffuse the situation and break up the fight" but DaBaby's girlfriend joined in the fray and punched Jaylin in the face.

Reportedly, when DaBaby was fighting Craig's friend, he turned and shot Craig as he tried to run away. The cousin said this story is backed by evidence. She shared, "ballistics and physical evidence show that Jaylin was shot in the back/side of his torso while he was trying to flee. One of the detective who worked the case told the family that this incident was NEVER being investigated as a robbery-gone-bad."

DaBaby is yet to react to this new revelation, as he fights of the present critics of his homophobic statements.

