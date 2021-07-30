Kanye West will throw another "Donda" release party for the second time in a month after the success of his first party.

According to TMZ, the "Jesus is King" rapper and his production team booked the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta for Aug. 5, one day before Kanye's highly-anticipated 10th album is expected to be released.

The first party took place last July 22, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, attended the event.

Kanye's ex-sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian accompanied the mom-of-four as they watched the "musical genius" perform.

Kanye West covered his face during the event and fell to his knees while one of his new songs, "Love Unconditionally," started singing.

The 44-year-old even wore a balaclava and an all-red ensemble, as he repeatedly says, "I'm losing my family," three times.

His late mother, Donda, who the album is named after, could also be heard in the song who said the lines, "No matter what you never abandon your family."

The "All of the Lights" rapper reportedly told his "Keeping With the Kardashians" co-parent about the personal nature of the song before performing it to hundreds of people because he didn't want to blindside the reality star.

According to a source who spoke to E! News, "Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it."

They added, "He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her."

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Freaking Out Portia De Rossi With This New Behavior at Home?

Kanye West Downgrades Lavish Lifestyle

Kanye West shows his room at the @MBStadium 👀 pic.twitter.com/YRlksmsYaq — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 28, 2021

While the Grammy-winning artist wrote the lyrics to his upcoming album in his lavish $14 million Wyoming ranch, he has reportedly decided to live in a different space just until he finishes "Donda."

Kanye is currently living in the Mercedes Benz Area in Atlanta, even taking to Instagram to share a photo of the temporary bedroom he is presently staying in.

The room looked simple - there was a white comforter, a bed, a small closet, a digital clock, and a flat-screen TV.

The dad-of-four didn't seem to make an effort to decorate his temporary abode, but it is obvious he has been living there because of his sneakers neatly lined up in the corner.

There was even an open suitcase against the wall.

"Donda" is expected to be released on Aug. 6.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Canceled: Actress Receives Heat For Blasphemous Act -- Apologizes Instantly!