Candace Cameron Brue is facing a lot of heat and criticism following her latest TikTok post.

The 45-year-old "Full House" alum posted a video where she lip-synced to the song "Jealous Girl" by Lana Del Rey while she held up the Bible.

"When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit," the actress captioned the video.

The devout Christian danced sexily and sang seductively to the Bible, sensually picking up the religious literature to mouth, "Baby, I'm a gangsta too and it takes two to tango."

"You don't wanna dance with me, dance with me. Honey, I'm in love with you."

Fans felt that Candace Cameron Bure was trying to be sexy or seductive. However, she later said that everyone was misinterpreting it in her apology.

She later deleted the clip, which was cross-posted on her Instagram, after fans were furious with the video.

Bure later confirmed that she was using the audio to make a statement about her religious beliefs and the Holy Spirit.

She explained, "I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I'm sorry. That was not my intention."

Bure went on to say, "So many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress, because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive. So I guess that didn't work, but I deleted it."

The mom-of-three also said she was inspired to use the song after seeing her 22-year-old daughter Natasha use the music in one of her TikToks.

The "Christmas Under Wraps" actress explained, "I was trying to do my own version of it, with the Bible and talk about the Holy Spirit, and the power of the Holy Spirit that basically nothing can trump the Holy Spirit, and we only know that by reading the Bible."

This isn't the first time the devout Christian's followers have addressed the contents she posts on her accounts.

In September, Candace Cameron Bure was slammed for sharing a picture showing her husband Valeri grabbing one of her breasts.

For that post that received a lot of heat, the "D.J. Tanner" star didn't apologize.

She told her fans at the time, "I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

