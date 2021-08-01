The Queen is currently on her yearly summer vacation at Balmoral, her favorite vacation spot.

She is well-known for leading a low-profile existence in the area, taking picnics, walking her dogs, and entertaining the rest of her family. This means she'll be wearing tweeds and a headscarf instead of her brilliantly colored dresses for engagements.



And it appears that one year, her efforts to blend in were so successful that a group of American tourists failed to notice her.

Her former bodyguard relayed the event to the press, recalling how the Queen came across the group while out strolling on the Scottish estate.

Her Majesty Encounters Tourists

Her former protection officer, Richard Griffin, spoke to The Times, where he revealed that the tourists asked the Queen whether she lived in the area, according to The Mirror.

And as a response, the Queen said she had a house nearby. The group even further asked her if she had ever met the Queen. She left a funny answer, "No, but this policeman has." Her Majesty then gestured towards the former officer, who worked with the monarch for over 30 years.

Griffin continued that the group moved on without knowing that they just had a face-to-face with Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Queen Elizabeth During Her Stay In Scotland

This year, the Queen's stay at the Scottish estate became the first summer holiday she spent without her late husband, Prince Philip, by her side, after his death aged 99 in early April.

According to this article, the couple spent part of their honeymoon at Balmoral in 1947.



Luckily, members of the Royal Family are usually invited to spend time with Her Majesty at the castle every summer, unlikely for the Queen to be alone for very long.

An image released following Philip's death showed the Queen and her late husband surrounded by their great-grandchildren at their Scottish home.

But despite it being a holiday, the monarch continues working on managing Government papers. These are given to her by private secretaries in the red boxes also used by Government ministers to carry important and confidential documents.

