Is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt following in her parents' famous footsteps?

According to Life and Style magazine, she is about to be one of the wealthiest kids in Hollywood.

An insider revealed to the outlet that Vivienne is expected to star in four movies. Her parents are reportedly hesitant to allow their daughter to be in the spotlight. However, that cannot be ignored as Hollywood runs through her blood.

Vivienne also reportedly has a say on the roles she will be playing.

"She's also learned a few things from her parents when it comes to demanding certain things in her contract."

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt's upcoming roles in the movies are not part of her first because she already scored a "Maleficent" role alongside her mother when she was younger.

In the first movie, Vivienne only got the part because she was the only child who wasn't afraid of the "Tomb Raider" star in her "Maleficent" getup.

She revealed, "We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors. That's not our goal, for Brad and I, at all."

"But the other three- and four-year-old [performers] wouldn't come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv."

Unlike Vivienne, other Jolie-Pitt kids were reportedly traumatized.

Angelina revealed, "When Pax saw me for the first time, he ran away and got upset-and I thought he was kidding, so I was pretending to chase him until I actually found him crying."

Angelina Jolie reprised her role on the sequel of "Maleficent; Mistress of Evil," who previously confessed she had a tough time returning to playing the famous villain.



She previously told People magazine in 2014, "I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong."

"In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again."

Thankfully, her kids are what gives her strength, and all six of them were there with them during the sequel's filming.

However, none of them, including Vivienne, wanted to make another cameo on their mom's movie.

The mom-of-six explained, "I tried."

However, it's best to take Life & Style's report with a grain of salt. When Angelina Jolie was asked about what her kids wanted to be, she revealed, "None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that."

