Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are said to be on good terms despite their ongoing divorce.

The former power couple called it quits after seven years of marriage. But despite that, they are still hoping to make things easier for them and their kids.

In fact, the beauty mogul is demanding two things from her Grammy-winning ex-husband.

Though their family has been broken, the 40-year-old reality star and the 44-year-old "Jesus is King" rapper want to maintain "family unity" throughout the proceedings.

An insider told Hollywood Life that Kim Kardashian wants "more communication" despite their split.

"Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye."

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star hopes it wasn't like this, and it was more often, hoping that the Yeezy creator will also support her when it's her time to promote or do something big.

However, Kim reportedly is unsure if Kanye West will do it.

"She knows he's a bit unpredictable like that, and that devastates her, but she does the best she can for the sake of the children."

"She absolutely will continue to show up for him, though."

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner reportedly had a massive impact on why the SKIMS creator attended Kanye's listening party for his newest album "Donda," at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Kar-Jenner matriarch instilled in her children that family comes first and that they should always support each other.

And it's precisely what the former power couple has also promised one another.

"Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other."

They added, "They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financial because of their union, and neither of them is willing to give that up."

On July 22, the mom-of-four was accompanied by her kids and her sister Khloe Kardashian as they watched Kanye perform.

Kim and Kanye even wore bold matching ensembles.

Kanye West and New GF Irina Shayk Status

Though Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce in Feb, they still haven't publicly talked about their split.

However, it seems like Kanye West is doing okay and seemingly moving on with model Irina Shayk.

Though they don't live together, they reportedly date long-distance after their short rendezvous in Europe.

A source told People magazine, "He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance. Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC."

