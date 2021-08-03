This Wednesday, Meghan Markle is turning 40 years old, and she'll likely be dropping a huge surprise for everyone.

According to royal experts, it is possible that she and her husband, Prince Harry, may decide to publicly mark the Duchess of Sussex's 40th birthday by sharing the first-ever picture of their daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Phil Dampier told The Sun that tomorrow could be the perfect opportunity to share an updated family picture with all of their fans.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Meghan does release a pic of her with Lilibet to mark her 40th birthday, as they'll will want to emphasise what a happy family unit they are."

Meanwhile, royal author Adam Helliker thinks the couple can share something special on this extraordinary milestone for Meghan Markle.

However, he does note that doing so would seem to be slightly in bad taste for others, as it would seem like the former "Suits" star is helping promote their Sussex brand on her birthday.

Meghan Markle's 40th birthday will coincide with her daughter's second month, as she was born on June 4.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be on parental leave, and since the birth of Lili, they still haven't shared a single picture of their baby.

But since they are no longer working members of the British royal family, it is unknown when they plan to introduce their child to the world.

When their first-born Archie Harrison was born in 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were still senior royals. They attended a photocall with their son two days after he was born at London's Portland Hospital.

Archie's pictures were then shared on their Instagram page.

Meghan Markle's New Life In the US

Meghan Markle has become a Hollywood star and a member of the British royal family, but now, those are over.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex wants to be a "change-maker."

Per a royal expert, the Duchess of Sussex wants to become a "superstar," as she is accustomed to the celebrity lifestyle she has always known.

In the documentary "Meghan at 40," Emily Andrews explained that the mom-of-two doesn't want to be Mrs. Mountbatten-Windsor.

"She wants to be a superstar, she wants to be this change-maker, she wants to be this disruptive."

The Duchess also seems to have a lot of goals she wants to achieve even after turning 40.

"A platform on the world stage, marriage and two children and a comfortable home, but will that be enough?"

