Jennifer Aniston expressed her desire to guest host "The Bachelor" after Chris Harrison. But was she serious?

"The Bachelor" franchise caught Aniston's attention that the actress herself said she would be willing to be a guest host of the show.

On Tuesday, InStyle published their interview with the actress who has been a fan of the romantic show. Aniston revealed that as a guest host, she would like to talk with the contestants as they need a "psychologist or psychiatrist" to talk to.

Meanwhile, the magazine's editor-in-chief agreed to her and told the actress she could really be the guest host.

"OK, well, I'll do that. Gladly," she quipped. "I'll be the one picking roses in the rose garden."

After the publication of the interview, her fans immediately approved the thought as it would be a good way for Aniston to meet eligible bachelors.

In the past years, the 52-year-old "Friends" star dated a slew of famous Hollywood actors after her divorce from Brad Pitt, including Vince Vaughn, Paul Sculfor, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper, and Gerard Butler.

Aniston dated for the last time years ago with Justin Theroux, whom she got engaged to but eventually announced separation in 2018.

Chris Harrison's Replacement?

In June, Harrison left the franchise where he worked for over 19 years after getting involved in a racism controversy. Before leaving for good, he went on a hosting hiatus in February.

The 49-year-old TV host appeared in an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay, the first Black lead on "Bachelorette" in 2017.

At that time, he defended Rachael Kirkconnell and her antebellum-themed party in 2018.

"Is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there's a big difference," he asked Lindsay. The tone eventually sparked a major backlash and made people revisit more racism issues he committed.

Harrison, though, did not leave empty-handed as he reportedly received an 8-figure salary upon his exit.

Following his exit, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Williams stepped up to guest host the show. But new reports revealed that the duo will continue doing the job on the ABC reality hit next season.

According to Variety, the hosting duo had been tapped while co-hosting the 17th season of "The Bachelorette" starring Katie Thurston.

