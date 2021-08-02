DaBaby released another apology statement to the LGBTQ community, but internet users noticed something wrong with it.

In the past weeks, DaBaby received nothing but criticisms and career headaches after he recklessly spouted harm against the LGBTQ community.

He got even removed from three major music festivals in just 24 hours, prompting a threat to his already-perishing career.

Because of this, he issued a formal apology statement following the first time he ever said his sorry over the issue.

DaBaby: Sorry, Not Sorry?

On Monday, the 29-year-old rapper penned a lengthy statement (as quoted by Complex Music) and addressed his message to the people who got hurt by his words.

"I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless," he said.

He seemingly blamed the people who failed to educate him on such topics in the most subtle way.

But despite posting the apology statement, internet users immediately pointed out what is wrong with his message.

On Twitter, people started to point out that DaBaby did not write the apology letter himself. Others also pledged not to forgive an "insincere" person even if he said he's sorry on the day of the incident.

One said, "1. He obviously didn't write this. 2. Do you honestly think the guy changed his beliefs in a week? Of course not. He's just not gonna say it in public anymore."

The same user suggested not to force DaBaby in saying his sorry since it would only lead to fake apologies.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth, Royal Family Suffered During Prince Philip's Funeral Because of THIS

"Well we know he didn't say this because it's coherent and with complete words and sentences. Wonder who his PR firm is?" another added.

The new statement came after he issued an initial apology on Twitter, acknowledging that he was insensitive before accusing people of "digesting" his words wrong.

He even dropped a backtrack claiming that people refused to understand his logic.

DaBaby fueled the talks even more by sharing an apology message through his song "Giving What It's Supposed To Give" - a song that also offers offensive lyrics to people who are diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

READ MORE: Bill Gates Net Worth Plunges To LOWEST Ever Because of Divorce From Melinda?