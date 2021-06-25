A new tabloid claimed that Van Jones already prepares himself to pursue Kim Kardashian as soon as she finalizes her divorce from Kanye West.

Per Star, Van expressed her desire to date Kim. He ignited the flame even more during his latest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show.

For what it's worth, the CNN analyst said that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star will be an unbelievable lawyer. His praises rose even more as Kim works as an apprentice within his criminal justice reform organization.

Following the statement, the tabloid claimed that the undeniable chemistry between them proved their interests toward one another.

One source told Star that Van only awaits until Kim is legally free and single.

"It's Hollywood's worst kept secret that they've got the hots for each other," the insider said. "It's not as easy as snapping their fingers and hooking up for dates."

However, the KKW Beauty mogul reportedly does not want to be involved in any romance amid her legal career.

Is The Report True?

Amid the news reports about the two, Kim's own representative confirmed that the whole report is not true.

In fact, Kim herself revealed to Andy Cohen that she is not dating Jones. She then clarified that they remain friends, and there is no impending romance.

She also took her time to shut down rumors that she is dating Maluma.

"No. I'm not dating either one," Kim said. "Not Van Jones, not Maluma. I've known [Maluma]. I've seen him a few times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy."

For now, she wants to focus on her law studies even more after failing to pass her first-year exam for the second time.

According to the businesswoman, she tried to take the baby bar exam after one year of studying. After failing it, she pledged to do better in the future.

Her desire to create her own law firm focusing on sentencing and prison reform push her to do better even more.

For years, she has been fighting for prisoners who deserve to be freed. Last year, she was able to cut short the jail sentences for Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall.

All women had been put behind the bars for drug-related and white-collar crimes.

