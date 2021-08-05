Actress Jameela Jamil made her initial thoughts on "He's All That" movie known, and upon watching the trailer in which Addison Rae starred, she said it was "F-cking terrible," with a capital F.

Made by "Mean Girls" director Mark Water, "He's All That" is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 classic Amanda Bynes movie.

The upcoming Netflix film will be featuring TikTok star Addison Rae and Nickelodeon child star Tanner Buchanan.

Sources reported that "The Good Place" starlet seemed unconvinced about the reel after watching the newly released trailer.

Jameela had taken her review on Twitter as she quote tweeted Netflix's post with, "This looks objectively F----g terrible."

This looks objectively Fucking terrible. Which means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1.

Give it a backhanded compliment, the actress continues in her tweet, "Which means *everyone* is going to watch it and it's going to be number 1."

Jameela Jamil Replies To Haters

Jameela Jamil's tweet garnered much attention from the Twitter community, and the actress responded gracefully.

One user seemed to have been offended by the actress' opinion and clap backed with "Agree. But that's also how I felt about your performance in "The Good Place."

Jameela respected their opinion and replied, "I had never acted before and had no idea what I was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson."

💯 fair. I had never acted before and had no idea what is was doing. Thank GOD for Ted Danson.



At this point, a fan of the TikTok star decided to defend Addison, "[and] neither has Addison and she's doing great. So chill out."

To which Jamil clarified, "I didn't say anything about Addison. The film looks bad," and even left two kisses at the end.

I didn't say anything about Addison. The film looks bad. Xx



"He's All That" served to be Addison Rae's debut role in cinema as the teenager managed to rise to fame by using her platform on TikTok.

Addison Rae In "He's All That"

Addison Rae will be making her debut as a newbie actor with her role as Padgett Sawyer, one of the main characters on "He's All That."

The Netflix trailer shows Addison in her natural state of being a teenage influencer but with a twist following the original story of a grand make-over.

According to this article, the storyline is tweaked to cater to the gender swap aspect of the remake.

Addison will be targetting the "biggest loser" in their high school into someone who deserves the title of prom king. Cameron Kweller, the aforementioned biggest loser, will be played by "Designated Survivor" star Tanner Buchanan.

Other actors included in the remake are Myra Molly, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Rachael Leigh, and even Kourtney Kardashian.

"He's All That" will premier on August 27 exclusively on Netflix.



