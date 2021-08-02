Rebel Wilson channeled her peak late 90s in her latest Instagram post as she wrapped up the shooting for her newest Netflix movie, "Senior Year."

The "Pitch Perfect" star paid tribute to Britney Spears in her upcoming movie - posting a message to the embattled star in her latest Instagram pic.

The 41-year-old actress shared a sneak peek of her new Netflix film "Senior Year," hinting that it will feature a choreographed scene set to the iconic 1999 Britney hit "You Drive Me Crazy."

Wilson posed in a shiny green top and black pants, her hair done in the same waves as Britney's in the clip. While behind her, a neon sign that read 'Crazy' in pink lettering was mounted to the wall in what appeared to be a gymnasium-based dance sequence.

According to Daily Mail, Rebel's new comedy movie is about a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma reclaiming her high-school life being a cheerleader and seemingly reliving all her favorite pop culture moments.

In the said Instagram post with her own Britney look for the film, Rebel wrote to her followers, "My life is CRAZY right now. ps (love heart emoji) you Britney."

The stunning also came with a video. Rebel took her Instagram followers a peek on the set and introduced the movie's director and cast, including Brandon Scott Jones, Sam Richardson, Mary Holland, and Zoë Chao.

"What's going on outside my bedroom window?" Rebel teases in the video. "Something crazy," she said, revealing the copycat stage setup.

Aside from starring in the film "Senior Year," Rebel also became the producer along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender. The Netflix movie is set to release in the year 2022.

Last week, the comedian revealed what motivated her to shed more than 30kg over the past year, per this article.

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff, and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier," she told her fans in an Instagram Live video.

This statement "offended" Rebel.

But eventually decided to follow the advice saying that is what started her weight loss, "That if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality."

The comedian also stated, "It wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really."

