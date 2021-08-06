Since they were young, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's kids, Isabella and Connor, have been part of the Church of Scientology.

Despite their A-list star parents ' status, they have shied away from the spotlight and have not been used to it.

But behind the scenes, Isabella and Connor have come into their own Scientology and are considered "royalty" in that church.

An insider revealed to OK! magazine that Connor, 26, joined the upper ranks at the church's headquarters in Florida, while his sister, Isabella, 28, has been promoted to auditor status.

The insider said that both Cruise siblings are treated like VIPs in the controversial church, but they reportedly "don't like people making a huge deal about them."

Speaking of their personal lives, Isabella lives with her husband Max Parker in London for six years. She isn't trying to make money off her fame but enjoys what she's doing while making money in the process.

"She designs quirky prints and tote bags, which she sells on her website. But Bella's all about self-expression, not making money."

Connor is not yet married but is dating fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi. The former DJ is also planning to venture into a restaurant business.

The insider revealed that spinning records was fun and made him feel part of the crowd; he now wants to focus on food.

"It's no surprise he and Bella chose career paths that have nothing to do with Hollywood. They've always been so private."

Meanwhile, the kids' relationship with their mom Nicole Kidman is okay after years of long estrangement.

When asked what she felt about her kids being part of the controversial religion, the Aussie actress told the WHO magazine via Vogue, "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions."

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

Though Isabella and Connor now have a good relationship with their mom, their loyalty would still be with their dad.

"They will always be loyal to Tom. They've made their father proud."

Is Tom Cruise Still Part of the Church of Scientology?

According to several reports, the "Mission: Impossible" actor is drifting away from the Church of Scientology after belonging to the church for several decades and being a vocal advocate of its teachings.

He is one of the highest-ranking Scientologists and has even been hailed by the leaders as the "chosen one" who is tasked to spread the word of the religion.

