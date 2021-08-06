The outspoken hosts of Australia's Today show weren't shy in sharing their thoughts on Meghan Markle's 40th birthday video. Most of their comments were quite brutal.

They obviously did not have any chill for the celebrant, deeming her unfit to continue with her advocacy to help women returning to the workforce.

Karl Stefanovic and Sophie Walsh ripped on the royal couple on Thursday after Meghan announced her new project to assist women return to work following the coronavirus epidemic in a 40th birthday greeting.

Sophie thought Meghan's "lecture" to the public about returning to work after she "left her job" as a senior royal was quite something and branded her almost as an hypocrite. "I love that she's lecturing people about getting back to the workplace and she quit her job as a royal after less than two years." Sophie, 35 said.

Karl on the other hand, focused on how posh Meghan Markle's portrayal of her life on that video, hinting that she should not be acting so concerned about women in dire financial situations.

He said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already generating money "from home" thanks to partnerships with large businesses like Netflix and Spotify. "And to have that dog's life, just laying there in front of the fire that's not on, on a pillow," he said, referring to the duchess' video.

He then imitated an American accent, and said some of Markle's lines out loud before cutting himself short to saying something scathing about Harry and Markle. He said, "No surprise Harry's outside juggling!"

Sophie retorted, "Harry's lost the plot!" For her birthday, Meghan released a video were Lilibet Diana can be glimpsed at, onto the Archewell website to celebrate her 40th birthday and the launch of the new 40x40 campaign.

It's quite ironic though how these attacks piled up on her birthday when "her fault" is just giving up on a life she could not live for so long. It can be rememebered that on her Oprah's interview, she revealed several experiences that made her royal stint quite unbearable.

On this video, Meghan Markle highlighted the problems faced by women who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

"Over two million women in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid. And I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of active service, we can create a ripple effect," she said.

