Meghan McCain had her reasons for leaving "The View", but days after her exit, it was reported that Tyra Banks was pursuing her to star in another TV show which means her career is far from over; how true is this?

According to a report published by National Enquirer, Meghan McCain may be getting a new show anytime soon following her shocking exit from the Emmy award-winning show.

A source told the tabloid that 'desperate' Tyra Banks is persistent in getting the conservative host to appear in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Since the former "America's Next Top Model" is the executive producer and host of the dancing show, she has the right to cast the people that she wants.

The reason behind this is that Banks allegedly wants to have a controversial contestant for the show because it gets more audiences.

In addition, the insider also claims that the show is popular among republicans and democrats, and they want to balance out the contestants on the dance floor.

"Tyra knows exactly what she's doing. Now she just has to get Meghan to say yes." the insider noted.

Meghan McCain Heading Straight To 'DWTS' Issue Debunked

Following the tabloid's report, Gossip Cop published an article that slams all the source's claims.

The outlet stated that McCain could star on the show as they cast various celebrities in the past regardless of their popularity.

However, there is no substantial evidence that confirms the host will star on "DWTS."

In addition, Cosmopolitan published an article about the speculated A-list personalities that could appear on the show, but McCain was not included.

Meghan McCain Impossible To Appear On Show As She Explained In The Past

Meghan McCain had already explained why she left "The View," she mentioned in the past that she wants to stay in Washington state to spend more time with her family.

She added that filming the TV show in New York City is a hassle for her as she constantly travels in and out of the big apple, that's why she can't appear on the show as "DWTS" films in Los Angeles, California.

At the time of this writing, Meghan McCain has not confirmed whether she'll appear on "Dancing With The Stars" or other TV shows in the future.

