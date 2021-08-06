After recently photographed for the prestigious Pirelli calendar, Grimes came to social media on Friday, wearing a flirtatious and provocative look that included a shredded plaid little skirt and a Chanel-inspired sailor's crop top.

The 33-year-old singer hiked up the skirt with her elbow, exposing her upper thigh and a sliver of her underwear.

"I feel uncomfortable wearing sexy stuff in public cuz I made a very explicit point of not doing it b4," the Oblivion vocalist stated in the comment on Twitter.

"But now that I'm old it's def time to start dressing slutty even tho I failed at being a video vixen for Doja Cat so maybe I'm not emotionally ready for no pants," she added.

I feel uncomfortable wearing sexy stuff in public cuz I made a very explicit point of not doing it b4. but now that I’m old it’s def time to start dressing slutty even tho I failed at being a video vixen for doja cat so maybe I’m not emotionally ready for no pants pic.twitter.com/bGmXW1F97v — Grimes (@Grimezsz) August 6, 2021

READ ALSO: Azealia Hits Back at Grimes Amid New Song Inspired by Their 2-Year Feud: 'I Think It's Bitterness'

Grimes was alluding to the music video for Doja Cat's song Need To Know, which was released in June and featured her as a member of Doja's intergalactic space posse.

She shared a couple more photos from the fun photo shoot, in which she posed in front of a rice paper room divider screen, on Instagram.

Grimes captioned the photo, "Never posted a thirst trap before. Guess I'm just a puppet of the deep state now."

Elon Musk and Claire Elise Boucher, an experimental musician, have a one-year-old son named X A-Xii. There is no reaction from the billionnaire as of this writing.

A black-and-white shot of Grimes standing for photographer Bryan Adams during the 2022 Pirelli calendar photo session was also revealed on Friday.

Behind a pane of glass, the songbird wore a metallic halter gown and a shock of short bangs, which was typical of her avant-garde style.

Cher, Saweetie, Rita Ora, Normani, and Jennifer Hudson are among the other celebrities included in this year's calendar.

On the Road is the theme of this year's Pirelli calendar, which has photographs taken in both Los Angeles and Capri, Italy.

ALSO READ: Grimes Shares Scary Moment She Had Panic Attack Days After Elon Musk's SNL Gig