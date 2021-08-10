"Jeopardy!" fans are once again not happy with the guest host - this time, with Joe Buck's performance, whom they say is "annoying" and "terrible."

Just a few minutes into the show's first episode of Buck as guest host on Monday aired, "Jeopardy!" fans already aired out their frustration and disappointment on Twitter.

"Joe Buck is terrible," one person wrote.

"I expected not to like Joe Buck as #Jeopardy host but this is beyond awful! STOP YELLING!"

Another person tweeted, "Having Joe Buck the super jock supporter on board in the midst of a soulless 'champion', whom he refers to as a 'hero' on the first question, is possibly the worst look #Jeopardy has ever had. F--- this."

A fourth person chimed in, "He's best watched on mute."

Some are suggesting Joe Buck shouldn't quit his day job as he is really not the best at hosting "Jeopardy!"

The 52-year-old Florida native is a sportscaster who has worked for Fox Sports, covering the NFL and MLB. He is Jack Buck's son, who is also a sportscaster.

But some fans are also claiming that not only is Buck worst at "Jeopardy!" guest hosting, they also said that he ruined sports for them.

"Joe Buck ruins everything! First he ruins baseball, now he ruins #Jeopardy. WTF."

A fan-favorite contestant of the show, James Holzhauer, who had a 32-game winning streak as the champion, also confessed he isn't a fan of the sports anchor.

He aired out his comments on Twitter, saying, "Jeopardy says whoever hosts full time will have to quit their other job, so I'm crossing my fingers it's Joe Buck."

