Amelia Hamlin is reportedly forcing Scott Disick to pop the question already.

A tabloid recently reported that Hamlin now feels desperate to see progress in her relationship with Disick. To make it happen, the young model allegedly threatened him to end their relationship if he does not propose.

According to Life & Style, the 20-year-old wants to get married soon that she wants to be engaged with Disick now. The same tabloid offered "proof" stating that Hamlin even shared her mother Lisa Rinna's wedding dress.

"Amelia gets so mad when her mom and others say that her and Scott's romance won't last," the source said. "She really needs him to prove it, pronto."

As the world seems to be against their relationship due to their 18-year age difference, even Lisa feels conflicted about their blooming connection.

Multiple news sources, including Star and OK!, revealed that the matriarch is thrilled by the relationship that she frequently stages an intervention to prevent her daughter from going out with Disick.

An episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" shared the same sentiments, though. At that time, she admitted she is nervous about the whole thing. Even Hamlin's father initially expressed his disapproval in a low-key way.

Regardless of what the parents feel, the real question now is whether the couple is getting engaged or not.

Is Scott Disick Proposing to Amelia Hamlin?

Gossip Cop immediately debunked the claims about the aforesaid ultimatum and called the story an outlandish claim.

"Disick proved his love not with an engagement ring, but with a pricey necklace. The age gap is not bothering them, and there's no sign of major drama," the investigative site said.

Disick and Hamlin even got better when they became a couple.

A year ago, the youngest Hamlin kid suffered from mental health issues. Per her mother, she started struggling soon after moving to New York City to attend a private university. She then battled anorexia and returned to Los Angeles due to worsening issues.

The same thing goes for Disick, who had been in several relationships before starting a new flame with Hamlin.

In 2006, he started dating Kourtney Kardashian and called it quits in 2015. They share three children: Mason (10), Penelope (8), and Reign (5). He also had relationships with Sofia Richie, Meghan Blake Irwin, and Bella Banos.

Disick also faced his battle with substance abuse. In 2020, he entered a rehabilitation center to help himself cope with his addiction problems.

