Robin Williams remains in everyone's hearts seven years after he tragically took his own life.

On the anniversary of his death, Williams' children chose to keep their spirits up and remembered the contributions their late father made.

Zak and Zelda Williams expressed their thoughts online and shared a photo of their late father in his younger years.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved," the son said. He also applauded him for living to bring joy and laughter to people.

Meanwhile, Zelda remembered him by also giving support to those people who are still grieving over the sudden loss of loved ones.

Since the untimely death of their father, both Zak and Zelda have been actively promoting mental health awareness.

Williams' wife, Susan Schneider Williams, remembered him in an essay she published in the American medical journal "Neurology." In the piece she titled "The Terrorist Inside My Husband's Brain," she tackled about Williams' struggles as they tried to discover his diagnosis before his death.



"My husband was trapped in the twisted architecture of his neurons and no matter what I did I could not pull him out," the matriarch wrote.

His fans also shared their heartfelt messages online, remembering the times they had with him.

What Happened to Robin Williams?

In August 2014, the well-renowned comedian made everyone cry hard after claiming his own life at his home in California at the age of 63.

During that time, the Marin County Sheriff's office stated that it suspected the death to be a "suicide due to asphyxia." The authorities reportedly received a 911 call from a caller, saying that a man had been found unconscious inside his residence.

The emergency team immediately responded but pronounced him dead after a few minutes.

According to his publicist, Mara Buxbaum, Williams suffered from severe depression that caused him to commit suicide. However, his wife said that it was not depression that killed him.

In an interview with People, she said that his final cause of death led him to claim his own life. Before his death, doctors failed to determine what was wrong with the actor, who was initially diagnosed with Parkinson's disease a few months before his death.

However, his autopsy revealed that he had diffuse Lewy body dementia, a disease that has the same symptoms as Parkinson's.

