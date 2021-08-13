According to a new report, Prince Harry does not want his daughter Lilibet to be the only royal to be baptized outside of the United Kingdom. However, his wants may no longer be the palace's priority now.

Allegedly, the Queen is pressured to deny Harry's desires for his daughter to have a royal christening. In other words, the decision may already be made for Harry and the Queen is powerless to do anything about it.

According to a source, Her Majesty the Queen is "under pressure" to refuse Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby Lilibet a royal christening.

The Sussexes are expected to return to the UK this autumn to have their newborn girl baptized, according to reports, if and only when the Queen does not succumb to these demands that Harry and Meghan should not be granted a royal christening for their second child.

Not that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not have an American christening instead. In fact, that's their alleged plan B.

Alternatively, according to reports, the couple may choose to have a "super small" christening for their daughter Lilibet in the United States, away from the royal family, a plan that has reportedly left Kate Middleton "devastated" following her efforts to mediate between Prince Harry and Prince William.

In June, the Sussexes welcomed Lilibet 'Lili' Diana into the world, weighing in at a healthy 7lb 11oz. And now, according to a source in Life & Style (via Hello Magazine), Prince Harry is really keen in making the christening a royal event.

"As much as he's in love with Meghan and committed to his new life and family, Harry is still a Brit at heart," the source said. "He doesn't want Lili to be the only royal in his country's history to be christened outside the UK," the source added.

Gertrude Daly, who runs the Gerts Royal Replies website, once revealed why a royal christening for Lilibet is a must.

"I fully expect Lilibet will be christened in the UK at some point. One of the requirements of the line of succession is that you must be a Protestant. And to become Monarch you must be specifically 'in communion with the Church of England," she said.

It has nothing to do with succession though.

"The Succession rules don't lay out exactly what that means. There is nothing saying you need to be baptised, or confirmed by a certain age. As long as you aren't baptized or confirmed into another religion, you probably would be able to keep your place," she further explained.

"But, given the Queen's role as head of Church of England, I would expect the Sussexes to christen Lilibet in England," she concluded.

