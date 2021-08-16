An analyst is warning Prince Harry to think further before going more against his own family. Even if he's not bothered by how the palace or his own family would be treating him in the future because of his bombshell revelations, he might not be able to take the fact that one day, it could be his own son Baby Archie questiong his motives and actions today.

Prior to the publication of his memoir, Prince Harry was cautioned about his way of interacting with Prince William and Prince Charles, with a royal specialist advising him to open a dialogue with the two before it is released.

According to rumours, the Duke of Sussex will soon return to the United Kingdom, this time with cameras in tow. He is expected to pay a visit as part of his massive Netflix deal, which is said to be worth £109 million.

Harry presently has only one documentary in the works, which will follow contestants at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, next year.

Based on his supposed itinerary, after being filmed giving a speech at the Army's rehabilitation center in Nottinghamshire, he will be paying a visit to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. This might pave the way for him to rekindle his relationship with his father and brother, Prince Charles and Prince William, with whom he has grown alienated in recent months.

A royal expert, Marlene Koenig, told Express.co.uk that this meeting is going to be crucial when it happens. She said that the Duke must "connect" with the two before releasing his rumored bombshell memoirs. She claimed Harry was "missing the context" of the matter if he thought disclosing more secrets in his book was the best way to communicate with his family.

Her most important point? Life is a circle, and karma is real, according to the expert. If Prince Harry isn't careful, Baby Archie could one day be the one dissing him and divulging family secrets.

"While I think Meghan Markle and Harry need to do what they want to do, both sides need to communicate," she explained. "If this is how he's communicating, by writing a book, he's missing the context that he needs to talk to his father," she added.

"Because life is a circle - he could have the same thing happen to him," she then said. "He talks about being a good father, we don't know how his son will react years later, he could have issues," she further warned.

Meanwhile, the careers that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think they can pursue above all else in the United States, can even just be fleeting. This means they must now think if all these is worth ruining their own family in the future.

According to Daisy Cousens, a commentator for Sky News Australia, Meghan and Harry will not realise this until it is "far too late."

"The American market will likely forget them as they do every other flash in the pan," she said.

