Paris Hilton has recently revealed some of her upcoming wedding details during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The 40-year-old socialite, who is about to marry Carter Reum, said she already picked her outfits and that her upcoming nuptials would be happening for three straight days.

Speaking of her dress, the actress-DJ said, "That is basically the only thing I have done."

The blonde bombshell doesn't just have one dress but confessed there would be a lot of dresses.

"Probably ten. I love outfit changes."

When Fallon asked if her soon-to-be husband was also going to have a lot of outfit changes, Paris explained, "He's not as high maintenance as I am."

However, she confessed that she is not a bridezilla, despite feeling so stressed about the entire wedding planning.

Paris Hilton is documenting her entire wedding for a show on Peacock, and Fallon asked why to add the extra pressure on top of the whole wedding planning that is already taking a toll on her.

"I just feel that for my documentary 'This Is Paris' it ended in a way which was amazing, but that I feel like I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and that happy fairy tale ending."

The host then asked if she would be DJing on her special day, something that she has successfully done in her career, to which the former "Simple Life" star confessed she was going to hire a DJ and have a band play on the event.

In another interview in June, Paris Hilton admitted to looking forward to her "magical" wedding, opening up to Entertainment Tonight some of her plans for tying the knot.

She said she wouldn't become a "traditional bride" and that the ceremony will show "something magical and fun."

Paris also confessed that the three-day event wouldn't be special without her "little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby."

READ ALSO:Ben Affleck Trolled Alex Rodriguez By Sending $141 Worth of Pizza?

Even Paris' mom Kathy Hilton is also excited for her daughter's next chapter.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said in an interview, "I love planning parties and love planning weddings. This will be my third."

Kathy's other children, Barron Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, are already married and have their own kids.

Carter Reum proposed to Paris Hilton during a memorable trip for her 40th birthday party.

READ MORE: 'The Talk' Carrie Ann Inaba To Be Permanently Replaced By This NFL Player?