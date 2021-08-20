Rock star legends Gene Simmons from KISS and ex-member David Lee Roth from Van Halen were virtually at each other's throats, which the fans saw.

The two "rivals" were giving fans a run for their money as they use their social media as a tool to initiate an online showdown.

Their feud started because of Simmon's remarks about the latter during a Rolling Stone interview.

As fans may know, David Lee Roth had been assigned as the opening act for the band's "End of the Road" tour. However, due to pandemic-related complications, the upcoming concerts were postponed until recently, when they restarted.

The sudden change in the supporting artist didn't go unnoticed by fans as Roth's name was replaced by performance painter Garibaldi.

When asked about David's absence, KISS' bassist hadn't beat around the bush and simply answered that he would not be sharing the same stage.

Simmons Criticizes Roth

Gene Simmons was known for being a mouthy showoff, along with David Lee Roth. But, nothing beats his recent criticism. During his interview, the rocker started by complimenting Roth and even called him by his nickname "Dave."

"It bears noting that during Dave's heyday, nobody did what he did. He was the ultimate frontman. Not [Robert] Plant, not Rod Stewart, nobody," praised Simmons.

However, it all turned sour when the bassist remarked on David's declining performance compared to his glory days. "I don't know what happened to him... something. And you get modern-day Dave," Gene continued.

He used an analogy about Elvis Presley to describe the situation, saying he prefers to remember Dave in his prime. The KISS member had compared "Modern Dave" to a "bloated naked Elvis on the bathroom floor," sources reported.

David Responds to Gene

News about the Rolling Stone article had reached David Lee Roth, to which the singer had the perfect response for Gene Simmons.

The rock legend had publicly responded to Gene's remark by posting on his Instagram account with 122k followers.

Roth had taken a black-and-white picture of a child wearing some vintage-looking shades, looking unbothered while proudly sticking his middle finger up. The musician had not only posted the picture repeatedly, eighteen times to be exact but had also included a caption saying "Roth to Simmons:"



Both David's and Gene's fans had laughed about together and made several jokes under the comments.

