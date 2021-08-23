Jimmy Hayes has died unexpectedly this week at the age of 31, law enforcement said.

Another athlete shocked the sports industry after Hayes has been found dead at his Milton home on Monday.

Boston College's Twitter account first disclosed the tragic news, sharing an image of the athlete alongside the text "Jimmy Hayes 1989-2021."

"Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family," the caption said.

Jimmy Hayes' Cause of Death

The statement did not reveal further details about his untimely passing, causing people to worry about what really happened to him. However, Boston Globe noted that his death is not considered suspicious.

His wife, Kristen, also posted photos of her and her family at an arcade during their son's birthday. At that time, Hayes still looked fine and doing well.

According to the first responders who went to his home, he was immediately pronounced dead. They noted, though, that there is nothing skeptical about the cause or manner of his death.

His fans and colleagues sent outpouring messages to Hayes and his family as they demand other people to give them the privacy they deserve.

An NHL reporter said, "Until an official cause of death for Jimmy Hayes is made public, let's show some respect and not speculate and post rumors. Put yourself in the shoes of Jimmy's family and friends. Would you want to deal with that right now?

"I'm thinking I have a idea what Jimmy Hayes cause of death is since sudden cardiac arrest sadly is quite common in current and former athletes and a Boston article said he was out celebrating his one child's bday last night," one alleged.

Jimmy Hayes' Hockey Days

Before his tragic passing, he was still able to play professionally for the last time in 2019. He first joined the league when he was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2008 NHL Draft in Boston College.

Hayes then debuted with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and continuously played with the team for 31 games. He went on to play for three other teams.

Throughout his stint, he managed to score a total of 54 goals and 109 points for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Bruins, and New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, he successfully managed to score 15 goals and 33 points in his 133 games with Boston.

