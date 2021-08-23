Simu Liu seemingly visualized his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe already that he expressed his desire to bring something new to the franchise.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings" just opened doors for Simu - who became the first Asian star to play a role in the MCU. Although he is considered a newbie, he knows the directions toward MCU's success.

Since the phases began, Marvel Studios already tried different film genres for its films and series. There are more superheroes' stories to tell, pushing Simu to suggest having a musical movie for their fans.

In his recent interview with RadioTimes, the actor said that he wants the next "Shang-Chi" installment to be a musical. He even quipped how the film would look like by watching the karaoke scene in the current movie.

"Is it too early to say a musical? I've always been a bit of a karaoke junkie. You saw a little bit of my talent in the movie, and I think that it bodes for a very exciting future for Shang as one of the first musical heroes in the MCU," he said. "I think that you would agree."

MCU has not really done something like that yet. However, several movies already showed how musicals could be hit nowadays, including "The Greatest Showman" and "Hamilton," among others.

Furthermore, Marvel Studios is home to several talents like Brie Larson and Bradley Cooper.

But Can Simu Liu Sing?

One thing Marvel fans should take note of before asking the question is that they should never judge a book by its cover. For someone as attractive as Simu, one can mistakenly doubt that he cannot do musicals.

However, the actor is more than just a pretty face.

Before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he famously shared song covers of different Korean songs. He also appeared on "Kim's Convenience," where he showed his prowess in singing.

He did one of his viral singing sessions with singer AJ Rafael when they covered Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant To Be."

For now, he may want to cover more songs until Marvel Studios approves a musical for "Shang-Chi" - or other movies and series in the MCU.

