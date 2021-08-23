Brian Travers, one of the founding members of UB40, has died at his home in England. He was 62.

Travers passed away on Sunday with his family surrounding him until his last breath. His death prompted an emotional statement to honor him and acknowledge his "long and heroic battle."

The band's official Facebook page shared a black and white photo of the late musician alongside a caption to remember Travers.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers," the announcement reads. "We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family's need for privacy at this time."

The same statement revealed that Brian Travers' cause of death was due to cancer.

Daily Mail reported that Travers underwent a second brain tumor operation after suffering from a seizure days before Christmas 2020. He was first diagnosed with the dreaded disease in March 2019, forcing him to be out of the band's 40th anniversary tour.

The band nor the singer himself has ever shared updates about his health or revealed the symptoms he suffered from.

Despite the lack of details, it did not stop his fans from expressing their heartbreaks over the passing of Travers.

Fans Share Messages, Anecdotes For Brian Travers

On the same Facebook post, followers of UB40 left heartfelt messages as they recalled the deeds Travers made before his passing.

One fan said, "R.I.P Brian , So sorry to read this news ... top fella with a big heart ,funny beyond belief & who helped so many people who will be sadly missed by everyone. Sincere Condolences to all the family , friends , band mates X."

"So sad , what a lovely man , he helped me get on stage once in the mid 80s to dance with the band in Brighton," another added.

Travers famously co-founded UB40 in 1978. He invited his friends from Birmingham to join him in creating music. As for why and how they named the band that way, a band retrospective in The Telegraph revealed that it was based on a form issued to the Brits that had no jobs during that time.

Since his tragic diagnosis, he never stepped up on stage with them after the December 2019 concert in their hometown. Still, he notably helped the members to have international hits, including "Falling in Love With You."

