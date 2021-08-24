Erika Jayne's husband, Tom Girardi, has moved out of his $13 million mansion and moved into another home.

The Daily Mail has recently reported that the 82-year-old disgraced lawyer was seen checking into a senior living facility in Burbank, California, on Sunday.

Girardi, diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer's disease and dementia just a few months ago, was dressed in a purple sweater over a blue shirt and a pair of trousers.

He also looked frail and was helped into his new dig.

Belmont Village Senior Living has a private suite that costs $4,545 to $4,750 monthly, but the cost for the facility would depend on the type of room and level of care needed for the patient.

The home has 24/7 staff available and has a community chef that prepares daily choices of meals.

Meanwhile, it isn't just the disbarred lawyer who was forced into relocating to another home.

His estranged wife Erika Jayne also put their mansion on sale amid their ongoing legal troubles.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reality star is currently staying in a rented $7,500 per month home in Los Angeles, which is also estimated to be worth $2.2 million.

Things are not going well for the couple, especially for Girardi, who was once the most respected lawyer in the US, as the California Federal Court officially took his license.

The trustee presiding over his involuntary bankruptcy case has also put together an auction to pay off his debts after Girardi was accused of stealing funds meant for Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash victims in 2018.

Per reports, Girardi used the millions he stole from the family victims to furnish his wife's lavish lifestyle to be boasted on the reality show.

In a legal document seen by Page Six, Tom Girardi's law company reportedly transferred more than $25 million into Erika Jayne's company, EJ Global LLC, which was then used to pay for her American Express bill, assistants, and makeup artists.

The former couple's legal battle has been a very controversial topic during the current season of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Tom Girardi is going to a $4000-a-month assisted living home. There is a hearing in the Boeing case in Chicago in a few weeks. The issue of his competence will come up. pic.twitter.com/Z8y9URfHoP — Lisa Tait (@lisapodcasts) August 23, 2021

During last week's episode, Jayne's castmates expressed their doubt whether Jayne was being completely honest about not knowing of her husband's business dealings.

In a tense dinner, the housewives confronted the singer and author, who claimed she didn't know that Girardi had given her $20 million in loans from his law firm and said, "I was kept away from the books."

