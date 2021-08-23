Are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian back together?

The 44-year-old Yeezy mogul fuels reconciliation rumors with his soon-to-be ex-wife after being spotted wearing a ring on his left hand.

According to reports, the ring was his wedding ring.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper wore a black tee and a full-face mask while walking around a dark warehouse.

In the Instagram picture he uploaded, he was seen wearing the ring with his hand on his head, and in true Kanye fashion, he didn't caption the post.

It comes hours after the KKW Beauty mogul, who filed for divorce in Feb. after six years of marriage, was seen listening to Kanye's highly-anticipated unreleased album, "Donda."

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram Story sharing with fans she listened to songs titled "DONDA Mix Test."

The 40-year-old shared the Story following being seen grabbing lunch with the Grammy-winning rapper in Malibu.

Both fashion icons dressed casually and seemed to be on good terms as they entered and left the restaurant together. Security guards also accompanied the pair.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is still supporting Kanye despite their failed marriage. But many fans expressed their desire and are hoping they rekindle their romance.

Upon seeing both Kim and Kanye at the Mercedes Benz listening event, fans took to Twitter to ask, "Are mommy and daddy getting back together?"

While other fans believe that the former power couple should remain not to be together.

"No! Don't go back to him! Stay away please," a second fan said.

Kanye West, Irina Shayk Break Up

After two months of a whirlwind romance, it has been confirmed that Kanye West and Irina Shayk have called it quits.

An insider told People that their relationship wasn't even a serious thing. They were enjoying their time together.

Another insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Kanye is currently focused on his craft and being a good father to his four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2.

Just like Kim, Kanye also reportedly doesn't have time to date at the moment.

"He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."

Now that Kanye West is single, fans are hoping that he will spend most of his time finishing his album "Donda," which is unreleased up to this day.

He has been hyping the album for months, and the fans are just exhausted from waiting with two delayed release dates. Kanye needs to hurry, or he'll lose fans soon.

