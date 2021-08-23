Fed agents are looking into "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna as part of Erika Jayne's finances investigation.

Ronald Richards, who is in charge of looking into Jayne, stated he has plans to question Rinna under oath.

He is currently looking into claims that Jayne helped her husband, Tom Girardi, steal millions of money from his former clients. Per creditors, Jayne and Girardi used to money to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Girardi has already filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and his creditors forced him to do it early this year. However, the trustee is still suing Jayne and wants her to return $25 million.

According to the trustee, Girardi transferred millions to Jayne's entertainment company EJ Global to secretly hide his growing assets.

The now-disgraced lawyer's former clients and even business partners are also going after the reality star for the money her husband owed them.

According to reports, Erika Jayne reportedly spent $14 million in American Express from 2008 until 2020.

The lawyer recently talked about the case in an interview, saying he will have difficulties convincing the court to allow him to question Lisa Rinna.

He explained that Rinna has been defending Jayne publicly and even on this season's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Richards said, "If you combine [the business manager] with the fact that Lisa Rinna's been defending her, and she's been vouching for her saying that she wasn't involved, so if you're gonna make a statement of fact, you better have a basis of knowledge."

He went on to say, "And so if Lisa Rinna is defending her, then we're going to get testimony from her to see why does she have personal knowledge that Erika Girardi has no liability here."

Richards also noticed how Rinna hasn't stopped defending Jayne, even went on to extreme lengths, saying she'll be giving her friend the benefit of the doubt or that "innocent until proven guilty."

The legal expert then asked, "Well, is that just a lie or are you sort of grandstanding, or do you have facts?"

Recently, Erika Jayne posted screenshots of death threats she received on her social media page.

But then Lisa Rinna jumped in and asked everyone to stop threatening her friend. However, neither Rinna nor Jayne have commented on the claims that the latter spent about $25 million of money meant for victims of fire, orphans, and even widows.

