Charlie Watts, popularly known for being the drummer of the renowned rock band "The Rolling Stones" for over six decades, has passed away at 80.

According to TMZ, the music legend died peacefully in Royal Marsden Hospital in London as his wife of 57 years, Shirley, stood beside him.

At the time of this writing, the cause of his death was not released to the public; however, earlier this month, the band announced that Watts wouldn't be joining them for their upcoming tour as he needed to heal from an unknown procedure.

The band, consisting of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, took to their social media accounts to release a statement regarding the matter.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the statement reads.

Aside from his recent surgery, the legendary drummer was also diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004, but a successful operation was done to recover. He was able to join the band again for a tour at the time.

Music Industry Mourns The Loss of a Legend

After the news of Watts' tragic death circulated, a handful of celebrities took online to pay tribute and express their sadness over the icon's passing.

"He was a lovely guy, condolences to the Stones. A huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, fantastic drummer, steady as a rock. Love you, Charlie, will always love you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathy to his family." Paul McCartney of "The Beatles" said in a video on Twitter. (via AP News)

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

Elton John took to Instagram to post a photo of him beside Watts with the caption, " very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer... My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones."

READ NOW: Chadwick Boseman's Widow Returns to Court After Claims Were Rejected, Armed with Evidence

"A monumentally sad day learning my personal hero Charlie Watts has died. I'm devastated and my soul aches for Shirley, Serafina, the extended Watts family, and of course his band mates. I don't know what to say really. Charlie Watts Rest In Peace my friend..." Max Weinberg, drummer of "E Street," wrote.

Drummers are the most ensnared individuals. Though they are loudest, they are the last to be heard. They have insecurities due to the fact that everyone has their back turned on them. Herein lies the band’s secret; there is no greatness- without a great drummer. RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/sAcE7SYiBY — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) August 24, 2021

How Charlie Watts Changed The Sound of 'The Rolling Stones'

Dubbed as "rock's ultimate drum god," Watts changed the sound of rock music, especially for his band. According to Rolling Stone, the five-second drum intro from the song "Let It Bleed" defines Watts' mystique for the band.

Other band members revealed in a 1981 interview that the drummer wasn't impressed by himself despite his peers being dazzled by his skills.

"There's nothing forced about Charlie, least of all his modesty. It's totally real. He cannot understand what people see in his drumming." Keith Richards told the magazine.

READ ALSO: Nastya of 'Like Nastya' Announces Massive Surprise: YouTube Kid Superstar To Launch Own Toy Line After NFTs