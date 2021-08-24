The Court shut down Chadwick Boseman's widow as she tries to be compensated back for funeral costs for the actor.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Taylor Simone Ledward is back in court claiming she needs to be paid $71,000 from the estate. This time around, she's armed with evidence so that the Court would not reject her case once more.

Back in April, Taylor brought her own claim to the Court requesting for reimbursement of Boseman's burial expenses. The amount $71,613.74 reportedly covered these items: $9,500 for the venue, $8,500 for the funeral services, $2,631 for the beverages served, and $1,275 for the flowers that adorned the sad event. She is also requesting $7,495 to be reimbursed, as this is allegedly the amount she had to pay for a mausoleum crypt at McDougald Funeral Home in South Carolina.

The Court however refused to entertain her claims, claiming these should be first supported by paper trail by the claimant. The order read, "support for claim is unclear based upon the partial payments, transferred account, and documents provided." The court said it wanted additional paperwork to verify the amounts given the size and complexity of the claim.

Taylor appears undeterred since she's now back and providing what the court asked for - receipts, check stubs, and financial documents that can serve as evidence of how the money was spent. To show how serious she is to get her money back, she even obtained declarations from Boseman's close friends who paid for particular expenses and were reimbursed by Taylor.

A hearing has been set for November. This is the time when the judge will decide ultimately whether Taylor gets reimbursed or not.

The "Black Panther" star died on August 28, 2020 after four years of fighting for colon cancer he bravely kept a secret from many. It was impossible to tell, since he was still filming for so many movies before his death. Turns out he was also getting treatments on the side in a bid to stay alive.

Unfortunately, Chadwick had not left a will. He did marry his longtime girlfriend Taylor months before. As a result, his wife was given the responsibility to handle his fortune.

Boseman and his longtime love married just months before he passed away, according to his family. They were already dating for five years, but were very private about their relationship. They were spotted together at many events though.

