Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have shocked the fans after it was confirmed that they are pregnant with baby number two.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul and her 30-year-old beau had reportedly been trying for their second child for almost a year just before last week's announcement.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly the real reason why Kylie Jenner is desperate to get pregnant again now, and it's all because of her sister, Kendall Jenner.

"Kylie really wanted her siblings to be close in age because she feels so close to Kendall and wants that for Stormi."

The insider also added that the parents are "beyond thrilled" about the second baby.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner, being so close in age and sharing the same spotlight their whole life, have shared an intimate and inseparable bond.

Fans have watched them grow on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," and the duo had some sibling fight for good reality TV drama, but with the cameras off, there's more to that.

"We've always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me," Kendall said.

Last year, Kendall, who is known to be the highest-paid supermodel, revealed that they always have sibling rivalry and said she was very jealous of Kylie and her friends because she didn't have many friends.

But as they grow up and with Kylie welcoming Stormi a few years ago, their complex relationship became stronger, and the tensions they had between them have evaporated.

The two-year-old has given the two youngest Jenners a better relationship, with Kendall detailing her special bond to Stormi despite having other nieces and nephews, "I do feel...a really special connection to Stormi. I don't know if it's that Kylie is my little sister."

"But I was hanging out with her the other day at lunch, and we were just sitting, and Stormi was just so comfortable with me, and it made me so happy."

READ ALSO: Angelina Jolie's Kids Tired of Drama, Doesn't Care If They Damage Their Relationship With Brad Pitt?

Kylie Jenner's Desire For a Bigger Family

Kylie Jenner has opened up about wanting a bigger family.

In 2018, she told her followers that she wants another baby after Stormi.

"I'm definitely not ready right this second and I don't know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

In 2020, the Kylie Skin creator said in an interview that her friends have also been pressuring her to have another child.

But at the time, though she felt the pressure to give Stormi a younger sibling, she had no plans.

READ MORE: Erika Jayne Spent Over $100K on Tom Girardi's Credit Card Before Filing For Divorce