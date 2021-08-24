Angelina Jolie is fighting Brad Pitt in court, and it seems like their kids are about to as well - no matter what the consequences may be.

The former power couple's children will not be shying away from giving their testimonies in court because they reportedly want it to end.

An insider told Star magazine that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox's goal is to keep their mom happy and want all of this to end.

"They want it to end, even if it means damaging what's left of their relationship with their father."

The insider added that the older Jolie-Pitt kids, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara's testimonies would be "the most detrimental" to the "Ad Astra" actor.

"The worst-case scenario is they will turn on him and leave nothing left unsaid."

The younger children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, are also very protective of the "Maleficent" actress.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is also allegedly not backing down no matter how long and tedious it would take court because she wants full custody of her five minor kids.

"She'll exhaust the court system and drag this thing out."

The brunette beauty has never been open to the idea of sharing custody of their kids with her ex-husband because she knows that Pitt isn't a good father to them.

The insider said, "Angelina's a warrior, and she indicated a long time ago that she wouldn't accept 50/50 custody, and she's sticking to that."

Jolie also reportedly has evidence of alleged domestic violence she countered from Pitt, and per the source, she's going to show the court his "violent behavior."

This includes alleged videotape evidence and witnesses' testimonies.

But despite these allegations, Brad Pitt has always denied hurting his wife and their children.

The insider claimed that Jolie doesn't backstab Pitt against their kids, but she does inform them about how she feels about the entire custody battle.

Since Pitt and Jolie's kids are sensitive to their mom's feelings, they understand what she is currently going through, and all they want to do is just help their mom.

However, the outlet's report should be taken with a grain of salt.

There's no confirmation that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids will even testify against the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor.

Fans will have to wait what the next saga will be in Jolie and Pitt's legal battle.

