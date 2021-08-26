Who knew Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul has an alleged dark past?

Nobody knew he had a money problem until he got hit with a lawsuit. The NBA agent was spotted wining and dining the "Skyfall" hitmaker during a romantic meal at a fancy Los Angeles restaurant on Monday.

But this was hours before he was hit with a lawsuit by Nerlens Noel, an NBA player, for $58 million in lost wages.

The 33-year-old Grammy-winning singer and her 39-year-old beau were pictured exiting a restaurant in West Hollywood, and it was the only second time they have been seen together.

The restaurant they dined in also didn't come cheap, as their ribeye sells for about $100 a steak. But Rich Paul wasn't sweating the bill at the time because he most likely didn't expect what was yet to come.

Adele wore an all-black ensemble and accessorized her outfit with oversized gold earrings.

Paul, the manager of Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James, wore a casual pair of jeans with a denim button-up and sneakers.

He also was a very gentleman to the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker, opening her door instead of letting a valet do it.

The singer got in her boyfriend's Range Rover before driving off.

Adele appears to be smitten with her new boyfriend, Rich Paul, as she wined and dined the night away on a romantic date in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/wmAB01ImXk — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 26, 2021

READ ALSO: Stephen Curry Parents Divorce: Dell Curry Believes Sonya Cheated with Former NFL Player [UPDATE]

Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul SUED

In court documents obtained by Radar, Knicks center Nerlens Noel is suing his former agent for allegedly causing him to lose out on $58 million.

He is accusing Paul and his company, Klutch Sports Group, of breach of contract.

In the 2016/2017 season, Noel was a free agent and was offered a $70 million contract by the Dallas Mavericks. Around the same time, he claims to have been training in Los Angeles with Ben Simmons for the 76ers.

Then Noel met Paul at Simmons' birthday party, where he was told about the latters' impressive roster of clients, which included LeBron James, Trae Young, and Anthony Davis.

Paul pitched to become Noel's agent during their meeting and told him he wouldn't be accepting anything less than $100 million.

Paul then told Noel to terminate his deal with another agent, Happy Walters, and sign instead.

Noel then fired Walters and hired Paul, then had the NBA star sign a one-year deal worth $4.1 million with the Mavericks.

But during the season, Noel only played 30 times and had several health issues. Then Rich Paul reportedly started to lose interest in him, claiming that the following season, neither Paul nor anyone from his team reached out on how to help him secure a long-term contract.

Noel was then recruited to play for the Oklahoma Thunder, where he signed a $3.75 million deal for two years.

Then per Radar, "He was once again a free agent but claims Paul screwed him over by not doing any work for him. Noel says he was forced to sign yet another one-year contract with Oklahoma for $1.9 million."

Noel also claimed that he later learned people were calling Paul to get Noel, but he wasn't answering or returning his messages, so the NBA star said he stayed with Paul despite their reassurances.

By Dec. 2020, Noel had enough and fired Paul and his team.

Now, Noel believes he lost about $58 million. Had Paul never stepped in, he would've signed a $70 million contract with the Mavericks for four years.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Baby No. 2: How Kendall Jenner Played A Part in Beauty Mogul's Pregnancy