Kim Kardashian was reportedly not happy about Marilyn Manson's guest appearance in Kanye West's recent 'Donda' show, one source claims.

According to People, West faces another backlash after inviting disgraced artists DaBaby and Manson to his Chicago concert.

The rapper's estranged wife is also present in the event and made headlines for wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress as she walks out of West's childhood home replica as the song "No Child Left Behind" plays in the background.

However, Kardashian wasn't having it after she found out that Manson would be attending the show.

A source revealed that the "SKIMS" CEO was seated in a suite behind the mockup house, so she cannot see what's happening in the front.

Saint West's mother allegedly agreed to participate in the show as she supports her estranged husband and is willing to help at all costs.

But the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star didn't know that Her ex invited Manson to be on stage.

The insider added that Kardashian is aware of all the shock rocker's backlash, and "she would have never participated if she knew Manson would be there."

A different source mentioned that the situation left the reality star surprised, and she almost bailed out last minute but ultimately stayed to "fulfill her promise." Still, it necessarily doesn't mean that she supports Manson or DaBaby as she only attended to support her children's father.

Kardashian is now back in Los Angeles from Chicago and has not publicly commented on the matter.

DaBaby, Marilyn Manson's Attendance

Fans are enraged after seeing DaBaby and Manson on stage. The rock singer didn't perform or collaborated on the song; however, West replaced Jay Z with DaBaby in one track from the album.

Kanye West did not publicly explain why he invited the disgraced artists to his show, but fans on Twitter have been putting out several theories saying it's a recreation of crucifixion.

"Jesus surrounded himself with sinners #imagery Kanye's first DONDA party was a representation of hell. Second was purgatory And the 3rd concert happening now has a "heavenly" set design. That's my take at least," one tweeted.

DaBaby became controversial earlier this month for his offensive homophobic tirade during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida.

He has since apologized, but many critics and celebrities boycotted him online leading multiple events and concerts to ultimately drop him.

On the other hand, Marilyn Manson is currently facing several sexual assault allegations. He was accused of torturing, drugging, and raping multiple women.

