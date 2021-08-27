It was August 26 when YouTuber Jake Paul and mixed-martial artist Tyron Woodley went face to face and got things boiling.

In the news conference at the Hilton, Woodley heard a member from his opponent's team talking trash to his mother, Deborah. ESPN also reported that the athlete's mother was sitting in the crowd of media.

The source also said that both sides got the venue heated as they threw vulgar language and a lot of pushing and shoving. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Tyron Woodley In Full Defense

"One thing I don't do is disrespect, and when disrespect comes to my mother, it's a whole issue. F- this money, f- the pay-per-view, f- the fight," Woodley told the outlet after the conference. "When it comes to that, it will not be tolerated."

Stephen Espinoza, the Showtime Sports president, told ESPN that he would review the footage of the incident to determine it is necessary to separate the two sides further or more security is needed. He also said, "We're still trying to get to the bottom of it. I think there were things on both sides that crossed the line."

"The reality is it's never something we want to see and we'll definitely take steps to make sure that it doesn't happen on this promotion and hopefully on future promotions."

Paul and Woodley completed the traditional square-off photo op, and Woodley said he heard someone talking to his mother a few yards away in the hotel ballroom crowd. Woodley said it didn't even matter what was said.

"They shouldn't have said nothing," Woodley said after he admitted that it didn't matter what exactly it was. "I'm looking, I'm trying to do the faceoff and I hear him going back and forth with my mom. Any time something is going back and forth, that's unacceptable."

"I don't care who you are, what nationality you are. It's unacceptable," he concluded.



Woodley Asks For Apology

Woodley was furious and demanded an apology from the Paul team member talking trash to his mother. Paul tried to make light of it and talk more trash.

"He don't know no better," Woodley said of Paul. "He don't know this lifestyle. I'll shake this whole f---ing room in a way you ain't never seen. F--- the UFC s---, f--- the knockout s---. I will f---ing start hurting people. You'll start seeing orange [Paul's team's colors] start dropping and hitting the floor."

According to this article, Paul and Woodley will have their boxing match on Sunday, August 29. Logan Paul, a YouTuber who later became a ring-fighter, is infamously known for his antics, trash talk, and content.

While on the other hand, the former UFC welterweight champion Tyler Woodley comes head-to-head with Paul as reports believed that he would be the most formidable opponent Paul would face after recently being in the boxing industry.

