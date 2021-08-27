Adam Sandler's father-in-law, Joseph Titone, has been arrested in Florida after attempting to bring a loaded gun into the Broward courthouse.

According to The Independent, Titone went to the Fort Lauderdale-based courthouse because he's a lawyer; security officials stopped him as they found a gun inside his briefcase.

However, speaking to the Sun-Sentinel, he mentioned that the incident was "an honest mistake" and intended to bring the firearm to the gun range.

The 75-year-old lawyer admitted his wrongdoing and stated that he would go to court to explain the situation as it was just an accident and he "forgot that it was there."

Per Daily Mail U.K., the gun is a Colt .38 Special revolver; he was charged with "the unlicensed carrying a concealed firearm," a third-degree felony.

At the time of this writing, Titone's daughter, Jacqueline nor Adam Sandler, has publicly commented on the matter.

Not His First Legal Trouble

Despite being a lawyer, Titone was involved in a few legal troubles in the past. The outlet reports that an investor sued him for fraud in 2019 for allegedly defrauding them.

In addition, Miami Herald previously reported that Titone was disbarred from being an attorney in 1992 after he allegedly double-charged a client.

Titone pleaded guilty to "perjury and unlawful compensation," he got four-year probation and a suspended jail sentence. He's not allowed to practice law for five years at the time.

Who Is Joseph Titone?

Per The U.S. Sun, Titone is the father of Jacqueline "Jackie" Sandler, Adam Sandler's wife, who married the actor in 2003.

Titone is also a former politician as he was a state House member from 1982 to 1988.

Jacqueline Sandler, Adam Sandler's History

Jackie and Adam have been married for almost two decades. The couple met in the late 90s after Adam was fired from "Saturday Night Live."

The comedian found a big break in several films like "The Waterboy" and "Happy Gilmore."

The two met in the film "Big Daddy," Jackie was looking for a significant role in Hollywood at the time, but she was just cast as a waitress in the movie. When the film was released in 1999, they reportedly started dating.

Following this, Jackie went on to appear in several movies with Adam like "Just Go With It," "50 First Dates," "Grown Ups," and more.

