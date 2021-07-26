DaBaby might have dug himself a bigger hole after trying to defend himself from bashers following his shocking comments over the weekend.

Ever since the U.S. had a significant percentage of vaccinated people, big gatherings like concerts are back. DaBaby recently performed at Rolling Loud 2021 in Miami, Florida.

During his set, the rapper made offensive homophobic comments, seemingly attacking the LGBTQIA+ community.

"If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in 2-3 weeks, put your cellphone light 'em up." he stated (watch the video below)

DaBaby this is weird to say?? Wth. pic.twitter.com/MDBQEZ2NsA — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) July 26, 2021

"Fellas, if you didn't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot." he added.

Following this, the rapper attempted to save himself from getting cancelled by posting a video explaining why he made such remarks.

In the video re-uploaded by the TMZ, DaBaby stated that he asked his fans to put their phones up because he's "the best live performer", and he's trying to interact with the audience.

He discussed that his gay fans don't get AIDS because they are not "nasty gay n*****."

READ NOW: No Choosing! Kylie Jenner Models for Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Respective Businesses

Fans Still Disappointed Following His Explanation

Following his recent statement, fans took to Twitter to express their dismay to the rapper.

"Let's all come together and manifest the end of Dababy's career," one fan wrote.

"Tell me you got no education without telling me you got no education. He digging his hole deeper," another fan wrote.

"I dont think he should have tried to explain himself, it could possibly just get worse for him", one tweeted.

Not The Only Drama He Faced During Rolling Loud

His homophobic remarks aren't the only controversy he faced during the Miami-based music festival.

DaBaby is also under fire for including Tory Lanez in his setlist.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last year, and fans think it's a petty move to add the rapper on DaBaby's set because the "Savage" hitmaker just performed before him.

T.I. defends DaBaby's homophobic comments at Rolling Loud festival. pic.twitter.com/2p3k2ZUC0T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2021

Another controversial artist, T.I., is also involved with the homophobic issue as he rallied his support to DaBaby by saying, "If Lil Nas X can kick his s*** in peace, so should dababy. #Equality" (via the outlet mentioned above.)

At the time of this writing, DaBaby has not made a follow-up video after his recent statement.

READ ALSO: Bye Confidentiality! Prince Harry's Book To Trigger Former Staff to Defend Queen Elizabeth, Analyst Says