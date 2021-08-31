These days, Kanye West is picking his battles.

According to The Sun, the "Gold Digger" rapper is reportedly in settlement talks over a class-action lawsuit after allegedly violating labor laws.

Ye, a defendant in the case, hosted his popular Sunday Service sessions before the pandemic hit. He reportedly hired hundreds of workers, including opera singer Nebuchadnezzar, for his first-ever live opera in November 2019 but failed to pay the workers.

One of the two lawsuits has already been dismissed in April.

But the lead plaintiff Michael Pearson said that there were several more class members.

In the papers, he was only paid $250 per day, regardless of his hours. He was also reportedly forced to stand or sit on the ground all day because no chairs were available.

Pearson further stated in the court documents that his employer didn't give them enough breaks and was also promised staff a shuttle to their cars, but that didn't happen.

Instead, the staff had to walk miles to their cars.

The Sun reported that the Grammy-winning rapper's lawyers asked for the case to be transferred to federal court in June, and allegedly, the amount in controversy is more than $5 million, but the "All Of The Lights" hitmaker is being sued for $30 million.

The parties involved filed a joint paper to let the case stay pending ongoing mediation discussion. A judge approved to stop them from incurring even more potentially unnecessary litigation expenses.

Per the docs, they will be attending a private mediation on Apr. 2022 with top Los Angeles mediator and consultant Jeffrey Krivis.

"The Parties agree that the interests of judicial economy and the interests of preserving judicial and party resources favor a continued stay of the action, including discovery, until 45 days after mediation completion."

Legal experts who spoke to the outlet said that Kanye could end up paying millions if he fought the lawsuits but will save money settling the remaining one.

An insider revealed, "I'm pretty sure Kanye West hasn't done anything about paying a bill in twenty years, he'd expect people to take care of it."

"But Kanye can't have this go to trial, as the jury may not be Kanye fans and just see a rich rapper ripping off normal folk, he can settle for much less or be hit with a $30 million legal bill."

