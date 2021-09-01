Stephen Amell made headlines in June after he was removed from a Delta flight after an argument with his wife, Cassandra Jean. Now, he's speaking out to address the situation in a podcast.

According to People, the actor spoke out during an episode of the "Inside of You" podcast with Michael Rosenbaum. He mentioned that he's deeply ashamed of his previous actions and regrets his behavior during the incident.

The "Arrow" alum went on to detail what happened, saying he "had too many drinks in a public place" before boarding the flight. (watch the full podcast episode below)

Although he did not reveal the reason why he and his wife got into a disagreement, the actor mentioned that he intentionally "wanted to be loud and upset."

Amell clarified that it was not just a simple argument but "a fight." However, he regrets his actions admitting that it's "100 percent" his fault.

"I feel like I went the better part of 10 years without being an a*****e in public. I was an a*****e in public." He told Rosenbaum. (via the outlet mentioned above)

In addition, the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star felt "really shameful" about the situation, and it made him realize many things.

"If people are going to recognize you, don't necessarily drink in a public place, but more importantly, don't drink in a public place if you can't handle your s***." He said.

Stephen Amell Previously Claims He Wasn't Forcibly Removed From The Flight

In early reports, the actor previously mentioned in a tweet that he lower his voice after the argument, and he was asked to leave the flight after 10 minutes which he immediately did.

My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021

What Happened In The Delta Flight?

According to TMZ, the actor allegedly screamed at his wife in front of many passengers in a Delta flight in Austin, Texas.

His wife, Cassandra Jean, was reportedly embarrassed by the situation. A flight attendant allegedly asked the actor to lower his voice many times, but he refused.

Following the incident, an air marshal and other staff members had to remove him from the flight.

There was no further information on whether he was detained or charged after the incident. Delta Airways confirmed the situation to the outlet, but they didn't comment about Amell's possible charges.

