Hurricane Ida has been sweeping several states with its heavy rains and fast winds. The storm is considered to be the fifth-largest hurricane to hit the country's mainland. Millions of victims across the U.S. and even the most prominent celebrities are not an exemption.

Cardi B is among the victims who have been suffering from the storm despite living in a $5.8 million mansion in Atlanta.

The rapper recently took to her Instagram stories to show how the storm flooded her home. In the video, water can be seen flowing out of her guest bathroom. (watch the video below)

Cardi B appears to be frantic and disturbed by the situation as the muddy puddle continues to fill her hallway.

"This s*** is so f****** whack. Oh my god it's starting to stink," the rapper said in the video.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, as reported by Daily Mail U.K., North Georgia, specifically metro Atlanta, is the place where the hurricane had the strongest effect. The storm is now considered a tropical depression.

Tornadoes and damaging winds are also apparent; the network stated that rainfall could be heavy.

The situation seems to be getting better as the rest of the week is expected to be "much more pleasant in the state; however, the East Coast is in danger as flash flooding could still occur.

Cardi B, Offset's Mega Mansion

Per Realtor, Cardi B and Offset's mega-mansion was initially listed for $5,795,000, but it's not known to the public how much they purchased the property.

The house is massive, with its 22,000 square feet area located on 5.84 wooded acres. It has five enormous bedrooms and seven full bathrooms.

Aside from the rooms, it also features an indoor shooting range and a four-car garage. There's also a 1,800 bottle wine cellar.

The rapper previously took her Instagram followers on a virtual tour that shows the mansion's long hallways and towering pillars.

The couple bought the house unfurnished, and she revealed that she had a "long time" to decorate.

Cardi B shares a three-year-old daughter with Offset; she's currently pregnant with her second child, which she announced during a performance at this year's BET Awards.

She also flaunted her baby bump in the music video for the song "Rumors," in which she collaborated with Lizzo.

