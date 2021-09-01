Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently enjoying life as parents, especially when their second child, Lilibeth Diana, was born. However, one report claims that the Duke is going behind his wife's back to meet with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy; is this true?

According to a report published by New Idea, the Duke of Sussex was photographed in Aspen, Colorado, during his polo match. The photo shows the Prince having a chat with a blonde girl.

Although the image did not show the woman's face, the outlet insists she resembles Chelsy Davy, whom the Prince dated in the past.

In addition, one insider told the outlet that it's not a surprise for the Duke to speak with his ex-girlfriend as the two remain good friends following their breakup.

The report stated that Prince Harry allegedly did not tell his wife that he and Davy spoke in the sporting event. Markle was unable to join her husband because she's taking care of their two children.

However, despite the photo that serves as proof, Entertainment Times debunked the claims saying there is no information about Davy attending the event.

Furthermore, the outlet that published the report has been posting issues about the Duke in the past, saying he's secretly meeting Davy in London.

Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's Relationship

According to People, Chelsy Davy is a lawyer and the daughter of a Zimbabwean billionaire. The former couple met in Africa about two decades ago. The pair started dating when Prince Harry was assigned to Africa for military training.

The Duke reportedly fell in love with the lawyer within days of talking to each other. Davy was also close with Kate Middleton as the two were spotted attending events in the past while sitting beside each other.

READ NOW: Zack Scott Arrested; New York Mets' Acting GM Allegedly 'Fell Asleep At The Wheel' [DETAILS]

Davy attended the royal wedding of Middleton and Prince William in 2011.

Per Express UK, the lawyer reportedly felt snubbed after she wasn't invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's evening wedding reception. But she and the Duke's other ex-girlfriend, Cressinda Bonas, was able to attend the ceremony at St. George's Chapel three years ago.

Why Did The Ex-Couple Break Up?

In early reports, Davy reportedly had a significant realization leading her to cut things off with the royalty ultimately.

Prince Harry's ex could not make the same sacrifices that Middleton had done for the royal family, specifically in terms of "molding" her life to the public and the press.

Davy allegedly struggled with the publicity, and the royal wedding was her realization that she doesn't want to be a royal in the future.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly Keeps Gun Nearby, Makes Victim Act Excited Like a Puppy: Report