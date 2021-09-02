Kanye West previously made headlines after hinting at his cheating by releasing a track called "Hurricane" included in his long-awaited album "Donda." Recently, an insider speaks out, saying Kim Kardashian had no idea that the rapper would ever do this to her.

According to In Touch Weekly, a source revealed that Kardashian "should have known" the cheating incident; however, she did not expect West to reveal it through a song.

The "SKIMS" CEO reportedly felt "blindsided" by the situation. She knew all this time that West "strayed in the marriage," but she had no idea he would release it in "Hurricane."

The rapper did not explicitly name Kardashian in the song, but the lyrics say a lot about his relationship with his estranged wife.

"Here I go actin' too rich, Here I go with a new chick, And I know what the truth is, Still playin' after two kids, It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," the lyrics read.

In addition, rumors circulated that the "new chick" West refers to is Irina Shayk; however, an insider told Page Six it's not true.

"If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids," the source told the outlet.

Aside from his alleged infidelity, West also opened up about not going to their million-dollar home and briefly shared his struggle with alcohol abuse.

Kanye West Felt Guilty About The Cheating Incident?

Per People, a source revealed that West ultimately regrets his actions and feels terrible about the pain he caused.

The insider mentioned that there were things that happened in their marriage that the rapper deeply regrets, and he claims that he "wasn't always the best husband."

However, despite their shortcomings, the source added that West will always love Kardashian.

The rapper proves his love by occasionally wearing his wedding ring despite their ongoing divorce as he reportedly wants to reconcile and hopes that Kardashian will "change her mind about the divorce."

The reality star and the rapper tied the knot in 2014. They have four children together named North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago. The beauty mogul filed for divorce earlier this year and their separation is not yet finalized.

At the time of this writing, Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West has not publicly commented on the matter.

