Someone as important and influential as Queen Elizabeth II certainly does not just die and be laid to rest. Therefore, allegedly, her people already plotted the things to be done, including the entire timeline of what will happen once she passes away.

It has been made years before, with the plans made in incredible detail.

It is called "Operation London Bridge."

Queen Elizabeth II is doing more than okay for her age. She is still in good health.

However, the British government already created the plans in case something happens to her.

According to Politico, there has set out a 10-day plan for how Britain will respond to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

DAY 1

London Bridge is the code name that a civil servant will inform the Prime Minister once the Queen dies.

The Royal family will then issue an announcement, and a script will be given to secretaries outlining how they should inform their ministries.

"We have just been informed of the death of Her Majesty the Queen."

The documents indicate how to inform the ministers of her passing correctly and the proper protocol for social media activities.

Ministers and the senior civil servants will then get an email, something that said, "It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the death of Her Majesty."

Then, a national minute of silence will be held to honor the Queen.

It also shows the exact time when the flags will be blown at half-mast to honor the Queen following the announcement of her death.

An exercise undertaken a few years ago expressed concern that flags could not be lowered within 10 minutes.

The royal family website and UK government websites will also show a black banner or a holding page.

Retweets on Twitter will be banned unless the head of communications approves them.

While she is in good health, an official warned that Downing Street doesn't employ a flag officer and, therefore, may need to rely on an external contractor.

However, there are concerns London will come under strain because of the high number of people entering the city to pay their respects to one of the longest-reigning monarchs.

But the plans in the document don't just show her passing, but also the plan once Prince Charles ascends to the throne.

The Prime minister will hold an audience with Prince Charles, who will address his mother's death at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles' ascension is also set out and has a code name "Operation Spring Tide."

DAY 2

The Queen's coffin will return to Buckingham Palace or be taken to Scotland or Norfolk.

DAY 3

Prince Charles will tour the UK, starting in Edinburgh.

DAYS 4 to 9

A service at St. Anne's Cathedral in Belfast will be held, then a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in Westminster for three days, with the codename "Feather." It is during this time many people will flock to Westminster to pay their respects.

A rehearsal will take place for the state funeral procession.

King Charles will travel to Wales, receive condolences at the parliament, and attend a service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

DAY 10

A funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. There will be a two-minute silence across the nation at noon.

Processions are going to take place in London and Windsor.

The Queen will be buried at the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

