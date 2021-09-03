Celebrity rivalries are very common in Hollywood, especially when two stars are being pitted against each other by the public. Drew Barrymore and Winona Ryder are not an exception after a recent report claims that the two have an ongoing feud due to personal reasons.

According to a report published by National Enquirer, Barrymore doesn't want Ryder to be a guest of her hit talk show.

The report suggests that there has been tension between the two since the 90s as both are trying to pursue the same roles in films. A source claims the actresses "never really become friends."

In addition, the rivalry escalated even more when Ryder reportedly had a relationship with Barrymore's former husband, Tom Green.

The rumored couple has not confirmed anything to the public, but the insider suggests it was "an open secret."

After the issue came out, Barrymore was allegedly furious about the fling leading her to become "possesive" despite being separated.

Furthermore, the talk show host could never pretend that she likes Ryder, and she's unlikely ever to see her differently.

Drew Barrymore, Winona Ryder's Issue Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying there's no truth behind the "rivalry issue" and the sources are unreliable.

The two actresses don't directly connect with each other aside from being friends with Keanu Reeves.

The issue about Ryder's romance with Tom Green began circulating six years after his divorce with Barrymore. The two were spotted together going out on a date in 2008.

After the former couple's split, the talk show host married Will Kopelman and had two children together; however, they divorced in 2016.

Drew Barrymore, Tom Green's Marriage

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green's relationship was short-lived. Despite being one of the hottest celebrity couples in the early 2000s, the pair's marriage lasted only five months.

Per All Vipp, they met while filming the 1999 film "Charlie's Angels,"; they started dating afterwards and got engaged the following year.

Green was reportedly the one who filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

"Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness." The comedian said at the time. (via the outlet mentioned above)

Despite being separated for a long time, the former couple seems to have maintained their friendship as Green made a surprise appearance on Barrymore's hit talk show.

