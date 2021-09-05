Did Kaley Cuoco predict her own divorce from soon-to-be-ex Karl Cook? Even though prenups are not entirely signs of uncertainty on the part of the party wanting one signed, reports claimed that the actress wanted this to be done so she could protect her hard-earned money in case a split happened, which did.

Hours after the divorce was filed, sources close to the former "Big Bang Theory" revealed this alleged fact. One insider revealed Kaley has nothing to be worried about when it comes to her wealth because an "iron-clad" agreement exists.

The insider claims Kaley had Cook sign an "iron-clad" prenup which laid out that none of her assets acquired before she got married would remain her own sole property. The source added, "Her assets are protected."

This is a normal transaction for Kaley though. It can be recalled too that she did the same to her first husband, Ryan Sweeting. How her lawyers drew up her prenup was so effective that she in effect was able to walk away with none of what she made on her legendary CBS sitcom being affected.

Kaley and Karl announced their split just Friday, September 4, after three years of marriage. A publicist released the official announcement to People, claiming the split was amicable and that there is no animosity between them.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement read.

Kaley and Karl quickly filed divorce documents in Los Angeles Superior Court hours after this statement was released.

The petitioner is listed as Kaley and Karl is the respondent. However, he filed his response on the same day she filed the petition which means they have an coordinated filing made. It also meant that, or it can be assumed that they are both on the same page about the prenup and there are no hard feelings or likely contests to be made, as analyzed by Radar Online. Karl won't be attempting to have it thrown out, it appears

Not that he has too, needs-wise. He has his own money. According to news outlets, his father founded the company Intuit, and worth $5.9 billion.

