Both Harvey Weinstein and Brad Pitt are onto Angelina Jolie these days. Harvey Weinstein is deny that he ever assaulted Jolie and that she made the accusation in order to sell a book. Meanwhile, Pitt is said to be also denying Jolie's claims that he worked for the director after she already told him that she was assaulted. Could Jolie lied on both of these?

According to Radar Online, none of Brad Pitt's friends believe what Jolie is saying - that the actor still deliberately sought out Weinstein for help despite knowing the fact that the producer already allegedly assaulted her.

Earlier this week, The Guardian published an interview done with the "Eternals" actress, where she revealed some unheard of elements of her divorce with Pitt and reported assault by Weinstein.

In the interview, she said she met Harvey after being cast in the Miramax movie "Playing By Heart." She was only 21 then. However, her experience was ruined because the movie producer allegedly made "unwanted advances on her in a hotel room."

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," she disclosed. She got burnt so bad that when she was approached to star in "The Aviator" with Leonardo DiCaprio, she did not say yes because she knew of Harvey's involvement. It was around here that she suddenly said that it pained her that her own ex approached Weinstein.

"I said no because he was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did," she revealed.

It can be recalled that Pitt again worked with Quentin Tarantino in "Inglorious Basterds." However, the said movie was released by The Weinstein Company.

Angelina claims Brad also went against her wishes and asked Harvey to help him release his film "Killing Them Softly."

Insiders however are calling these statements false. They claimed the actor never "teamed up" with the producer for Tarantino's film as Jolie is saying, but rather The Weinstein Company simply distributed it.

Weinstein however, in another report, claimed that the allegations or accusations of assault were lies in the first place.

The movie producer, already disgraced even before this interview by Jolie, tells Radar Online through his assistant, "THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault. It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity."

He reportedly added, "It's very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie's BOOK. It's a more attractive book sale if she mentions the infamous movie producer that may have shown interest in her."

The said book is "Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth," which has a drop date of October.

